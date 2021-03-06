Unidentified: Naval Pilot's Shocking UFO Encounter

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During a training exercise off the coast of southern California, Navy pilots encountered a strange unidentified tic-tac shaped object in this clip from Season 1, "The UFO Insiders". #UFOHunters
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