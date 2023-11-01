After the Houthi attacks, the Israeli army sends a missile ship to the Red Sea

Israel Army:

When we decide to bomb Yemen, we will do it.

The Houthis in Yemen have announced that they will launch the largest missile attack ever seen against Israel at 12:00 p.m. today and broadcast it live.

Adding:

Yemen: Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic in Sanaa, Ahmed Hamid, to Al-Mayadeen:

We received some messages a few days ago that the Americans are warning us against the strong positions of the Yemeni people towards Palestine.

Our response to American warnings not to interfere in the Gaza war was to reject the dictates

We sent a number of missiles and UAV in response to the American warning