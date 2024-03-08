Create New Account
Russian air defense system intercepted a Ukrainian drone in the Volgograd region this morning.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

An epic moment when the air defense system intercepted a Ukrainian drone in the Volgograd region this morning.

In total, the region was attacked by 15 drones from Ukrainian territory at night and in the morning; the Ministry of Defense announced the successful destruction of all threats.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

