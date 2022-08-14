Faith & Liberty #20 - "Conspiracy Theory" - w/ James Corbett

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Faith & Liberty #20 - Streamed live on Dec 16th, 2021
The term 'Conspiracy Theory' has been effectively weaponized... until now. We're takin' it back! In this episode we have an exclusive interview with long-time investigative journalist James Corbett, and an appearance from Matt Copeland too!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/