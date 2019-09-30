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Psychiatrist: Gender Indoctrination Is Child Abuse
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24 views • September 30, 2019
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A prominent psychiatrist says gender indoctrination in children is tantamount to extreme child abuse. Undergoing a gender transition can lead to “serious and irreversible damage” to children both physically and mentally. Trans advocates are ultimately fighting to reduce the number of treatment options that kids with gender dysphoria are given — not because it is what’s best for the kids’ mental health, but because it is what best serves their agenda. David Zublick unseals thew truth in this special report!
A prominent psychiatrist says gender indoctrination in children is tantamount to extreme child abuse. Undergoing a gender transition can lead to “serious and irreversible damage” to children both physically and mentally. Trans advocates are ultimately fighting to reduce the number of treatment options that kids with gender dysphoria are given — not because it is what’s best for the kids’ mental health, but because it is what best serves their agenda. David Zublick unseals thew truth in this special report!
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