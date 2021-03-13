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Medical MisAdventure Or Genocide.
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111 views • March 13, 2021
Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following COVID vaccines remain consistent with previous weeks, with the exception of a 31% spike in reports of Bell’s Palsy.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-reports-death-up/?itm_term=home
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-reports-death-up/?itm_term=home
Governments and People_ Worldwide Coronavirus Response Violates Nuremberg Code
https://www.brighteon.com/484ac1bc-a305-4b61-8e66-94b3c03ee003
The Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Skeptics? Frontline Health Care Workers
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-biggest-covid-19-vaccine-skeptics-frontline-health-care-workers_3724145.html
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