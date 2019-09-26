Pete Santilli: "Democrats Have Now Become Domestic Terrorists Complicit In A Coup"" -1636-6P

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E-Militia Article: Pete Santilli: “THIS IS AN EXTREME ABUSE OF POWER: Democrats Have Now Become Domestic Terrorists Complicit In A Coup” http://ow.ly/VIrL30pBMYN
GUEST: Leigh Dundra & Debra Shaefer - VACCINES - Advocates for Physicians’ Rights (AFPR) is a California non-profit corporation set up to protect the rights of physicians and their patients. Unfortunately, pending legislation, specifically Senate Bill SB276, has sought to invade the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship by preventing physicians from exercising their time-honored duties and eroding the practice of medicine. In some instances, these proposed legislative changes would require laypersons to countermand the medical judgment of esteemed licensed physicians in this state. Such a path engenders potentially catastrophic fallout to the minor patients who would be forced to either submit to the state – and go “AMA” or against the medical advice of their own doctors in order to be able to attend school – or alternatively be forced to forego their right to attend school.
https://www.physiciansrights.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/forphysicians/
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