The end time prophecy related with missing Biblical years for 210 & 211 years add 5783 Jewish year
chriswillard777
Published a day ago |

Creepy sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden's classified document found by CIA and Deep State satanist globalists to expose him and get rid of him. That's why dreams and visions from God that tell Creepy Biden will pass away from his health failure, this year. One dream tells, at first creepy Biden pretending to die and then later on he die for real. Once he die, satanist globalist will create civil war in America and other countries, riots and uprising to cover up, massive bioweapon sudden death !

Sorry rapture saints, you have to witness all these things, in the meantime get ready at all time !


The original source :

https://www.youtube.com/@christinewill/videos


dreams and visionsend time prophecyjesus second comingbiblical teachingrapture year

