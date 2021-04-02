Trump Has A Masterful Plan As Both A Warrior And Business Negotiator, And His Enemies Have No Idea What To Expect. Victorious!

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This was shared some time ago, but bears review today. Trump is a Brilliant chest player, and understand the "Art Of The Deal," and "The Art Of War," like few before him. Believe in both the Man and the Plan, and trust God for the outcome.