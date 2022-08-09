If you think i am bat shiiiih craz-eh

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sorry folks but i thought i did pretty good
Amen ;)
This video's thumbnail was edited the day it was first posted & the pic replaced with another web capture.
When searching brighteon for this channel, however, the original pic remains visible. I apologize to the content creator for the demeaning nature of the pic I thought I had edited out!