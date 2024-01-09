The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Hope = Life

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

In 2024, many will have plenty to complain (lament) about. So will we in the Body Of Christ. But when we pour our hearts (including our lamentations) out before the father, he is quick to respond positively.





Choose Hope

From Intouch Ministries

Daily devotions and more with the app

God welcomes and promises to help those who bring their pain to Him.

Psalm 42:1-11; Psalm 43:1-5

A lament is an expression of sorrow or complaint. About one-third of the psalms fall into this category, which tells us that God welcomes these kinds of prayers from His children. In fact, they’re an essential component of communication with the Lord, just like praise, worship, confession, and intercession. Our cries may be full of ache, anger, and confusion, but the One who made us isn’t surprised or offended by our messy, unfiltered words and emotions.





Music video credit:

Philadelphia - Tell The Truth

