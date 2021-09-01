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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Pastor Shahram Hadian on the Importance of Election Reform
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20 views • September 01, 2021
Pastor Shahram Hadian, who escaped with his family from Iran, speaks on the importance of election reform at the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium. Hadian is a former police officer and former Muslim from Iran, and the Founder of the Tennessee-based Truth in Love Ministry. He was interviewed by William F. Jasper, Senior Editor, The New American, at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 12, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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