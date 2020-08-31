© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police arrested a Man for Protecting himself against Leftist Thugs in Florida!!
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • August 31, 2020
Florida man gets harassed by BLM protesters has enough and pulls out a gun and is arrested
Keywords
zgoldenreportflorida man gets harassed by blm then gets arrested by copspolice arrested a man for protecting himself against leftist thugs in floridaflorida cops arrested a man protecting himself against leftist thugscops arrest a man who pulls a gun on blm riotersblm rioters attack a man in floridaevidence police arent on your sidepolice arrested a citizen for protecting himself against rioters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.