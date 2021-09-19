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Prophecy: When does this Vaxx-madness/ Plandemic stop? Not yet!
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303 views • September 19, 2021
This prophetic word, given on July 21st started actually with a serious question from me
and then The Lord started answering
The answer was not what I desired to hear,
but so it is...
I have really enough of the Vaccination madness
all over the world with all the diabolical pressure, mandates and whatever oppression.
The answer scares me somehow but I will wait
til the end, how everything will play out.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-21-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
and then The Lord started answering
The answer was not what I desired to hear,
but so it is...
I have really enough of the Vaccination madness
all over the world with all the diabolical pressure, mandates and whatever oppression.
The answer scares me somehow but I will wait
til the end, how everything will play out.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-21-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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