In the early and mid 1980s, investigative reporter William F. Jasper began making trips to the US-Mexico border to report on the massive influx of illegal aliens that had already, way back then, reached crisis proportions. He is one of the few reporters who have covered virtually the entire border, from Imperial Beach in California on the Pacific Ocean to Brownsville, Texas, on the Gulf Coast. Traveling alone, or with a film crew, with Border Patrol agents, or with local residents, Mr. Jasper documented and recorded the ongoing invasion that is now – decades later – too obvious to be any longer ignored.

In addition to his articles on our broken borders that appeared in The New American magazine, in 1988 Jasper produced an hour-long, pathbreaking documentary video, “Out of Control: The Immigration Invasion,” utilizing film he had taken during his many treks along the border. Jasper then went on a national speaking tour and portions of his video were shown on television news programs where he was interviewed, helping spark a national debate and national awareness of seriousness and breadth of this crisis. Among the important issues covered in this blockbuster documentary are:

• Thousands of individuals from over 100 countries apprehended illegally entering the U.S. each year.

• Known terrorists, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and other violent criminals apprehended illegally entering the U.S. each year.

• Several “got aways” for every illegal apprehended.

• Interviews with Customs, Border Patrol, and Immigration agents, and Texas law enforcement officials.

• Impact on crime, taxes, and social welfare services.

• Exposure of the subversive Sanctuary Movement and the leftist churches supporting it.

• Role of the radical attorneys of the ACLU and National Lawyers Guild.

• How the 1986 IRCA amnesty turned into a series of amnesties – as Jasper warned it would.

• Ultimate goal to breakdown and erase our borders, destroy national sovereignty and cohesiveness.

The crisis on our border today is a truly existential one: a nation cannot sustain the level of invasion that we are experiencing and expect to survive. “Out of Control: The Immigration Invasion” provides the historical context Americans need today to understand how we got to our present crisis situation, who are the individuals and forces responsible for it, and what must be done to save our republic and our vanishing freedoms.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



