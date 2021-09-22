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Synchronicity & Angels: Metatron, Kwan Yin, & Yeshuah on Sacred Geometry
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4 views • September 22, 2021
In this clip, Shane and Von go over the recently published book, "Buddhist Mandalas: Explore Parallel Realities with Sacred Geometry". This book is the result of 20 years of scientific research into sacred geometry, meditation, parallel realities, and consciousness studies. Through following synchronicity and guidance from Archangel Metatron and ascended master teachers, Kwan Yin and Yeshuah, Von explains her journey to uncover the scientific research that proves that all sacred geometry in all religions have the same meaning as Buddhist Mandalas, which is that everyone is traveling between parallel realities in their Merkabah. Von has over 40 years in Buddhist Studies, which she grew up in.
Click on the link below to purchase this book on Amazon:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Click on the link below to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/QXEj_w68JMI
Click on the link below to purchase this book on Amazon:
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Click on the link below to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/QXEj_w68JMI
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