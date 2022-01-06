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** GLOBAL ALERT FOR HUMANITY: ** - Genocidal Countdown to Irreversible Vaccine Deaths – InfoWars/Jones/Adams – 05/Jan/2022
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598 views • January 06, 2022
- Infowars, Alex Jones/Mike Adams - 05/Jan/20222
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61d62d19e0d611569f65fa0c
** GLOBAL ALERT as 10 million people PER DAY are set on irreversible countdown to VACCINE DEATH
- Natural news, Mike Adams 04/Jan/2022
- Podcast: https://www.brighteon.com/72f2d8d5-0d32-474f-af5e-85ef8d227475
-- This is a red alert for humanity. We have less time remaining than you might think.
I’ve done some rough math, and it’s beyond alarming. It spells the end of human civilization if we don’t stop the vaccine holocaust in the next 365 days.
As estimates and projections show below, as long as “clot shot” covid vaccines are being administered around the world, about ten million people each day are being put on an irreversible countdown to vaccine death. For each day that these vaccine shots continue, in other words, roughly ten million people will likely die over the next decade, based on these projections. (See the math below.)
This explains why Biden and other world leaders don’t care about legal challenges and the rule of law. They know that if they can bully these vaccines into people for just one more year, they will murder over 3.5 billion more human beings from vaccine-induced deaths that kick in over the next decade.
That’s why we have less time remaining than you might think. And that’s why the vaccine zealots don’t care if they get stopped over the next 2-3 years by court challenges. By then it’s too late for humanity.
Even if we stop all covid vaccines right now, we’re likely to still see between one and two billion deaths over the next decade as vaccine deaths take their toll. (See the numbers below.)
Disclaimer: The numbers presented here are estimates and projections based on early data available now. These estimates may substantially improve or worsen as new data become available. These conclusions are subject to change based on new data as it is released for total mortality, cancer deaths and other factors. These conclusion are not peer-reviewed. Comments and suggestions are welcomed. See below for full details.
By the way, remember that Reuters “fact checkers” are all compromised because Reuters is the propaganda arm of Pfizer. They share some of the same board members. The job of Reuters is to pump out Pfizer disinformation and label it “facts.” These so-called “facts” are then used to suppress the truth on social media platforms like Facebook. It’s all a grand evil conspiracy involving Pfizer, Reuters, Facebook and a true depopulation agenda to mass murder billions of human beings.
The “mass casualty event” has begun
As Dr. Robert Malone has recently pointed out, we are living through a “mass casualty event” that looks a lot like genocide: (emphasis ours)
It is starting to look to me like the largest experiment on human beings in recorded history has failed. And, if this rather dry report from a senior Indiana life insurance executive holds true, then Reiner Fuellmich’s “Crimes against Humanity” push for convening new Nuremberg trials starts to look a lot less quixotic and a lot more prophetic.
AT WORST, this report implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appear to be a true crime against humanity. Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population of Indiana.
This article reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure. One for which all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks have been methodically erased from both the internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the “Trusted News Initiative”. George Orwell must be spinning in his grave.
Looking at the evidence
The VAERS system is currently reporting roughly 21,000 post-vaccine deaths in America. A well-documented URF (Under Reporting Factor) in normal times is around 40. This reveals that at least 840,000 Americans have already died from covid vaccines.
Yet we also know from credible sources such as attorney Thomas Renz and the Medicare whistleblower that VAERS data is months behind on data entry. The process of entering records into VAERS is being intentionally slowed to prevent these numbers from rapidly growing. Additionally — and critically — nurses are being actively ordered by doctors, hospitals and administrators to avoid submitting VAERS reports related to covid vaccines. This is widely documented in articles like this one from CitizensJournal.us:
Angela, a nurse for more than 25 years, confirms that in her hospital’s emergency room, they say they are seeing more heart problems in young adults, which are never reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Re¬porting System (VAERS) as potential ad¬verse reactions to COVID “vaccinations.”
-- Cont’d --
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61d62d19e0d611569f65fa0c
** GLOBAL ALERT as 10 million people PER DAY are set on irreversible countdown to VACCINE DEATH
- Natural news, Mike Adams 04/Jan/2022
- Podcast: https://www.brighteon.com/72f2d8d5-0d32-474f-af5e-85ef8d227475
-- This is a red alert for humanity. We have less time remaining than you might think.
I’ve done some rough math, and it’s beyond alarming. It spells the end of human civilization if we don’t stop the vaccine holocaust in the next 365 days.
As estimates and projections show below, as long as “clot shot” covid vaccines are being administered around the world, about ten million people each day are being put on an irreversible countdown to vaccine death. For each day that these vaccine shots continue, in other words, roughly ten million people will likely die over the next decade, based on these projections. (See the math below.)
This explains why Biden and other world leaders don’t care about legal challenges and the rule of law. They know that if they can bully these vaccines into people for just one more year, they will murder over 3.5 billion more human beings from vaccine-induced deaths that kick in over the next decade.
That’s why we have less time remaining than you might think. And that’s why the vaccine zealots don’t care if they get stopped over the next 2-3 years by court challenges. By then it’s too late for humanity.
Even if we stop all covid vaccines right now, we’re likely to still see between one and two billion deaths over the next decade as vaccine deaths take their toll. (See the numbers below.)
Disclaimer: The numbers presented here are estimates and projections based on early data available now. These estimates may substantially improve or worsen as new data become available. These conclusions are subject to change based on new data as it is released for total mortality, cancer deaths and other factors. These conclusion are not peer-reviewed. Comments and suggestions are welcomed. See below for full details.
By the way, remember that Reuters “fact checkers” are all compromised because Reuters is the propaganda arm of Pfizer. They share some of the same board members. The job of Reuters is to pump out Pfizer disinformation and label it “facts.” These so-called “facts” are then used to suppress the truth on social media platforms like Facebook. It’s all a grand evil conspiracy involving Pfizer, Reuters, Facebook and a true depopulation agenda to mass murder billions of human beings.
The “mass casualty event” has begun
As Dr. Robert Malone has recently pointed out, we are living through a “mass casualty event” that looks a lot like genocide: (emphasis ours)
It is starting to look to me like the largest experiment on human beings in recorded history has failed. And, if this rather dry report from a senior Indiana life insurance executive holds true, then Reiner Fuellmich’s “Crimes against Humanity” push for convening new Nuremberg trials starts to look a lot less quixotic and a lot more prophetic.
AT WORST, this report implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appear to be a true crime against humanity. Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population of Indiana.
This article reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure. One for which all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks have been methodically erased from both the internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the “Trusted News Initiative”. George Orwell must be spinning in his grave.
Looking at the evidence
The VAERS system is currently reporting roughly 21,000 post-vaccine deaths in America. A well-documented URF (Under Reporting Factor) in normal times is around 40. This reveals that at least 840,000 Americans have already died from covid vaccines.
Yet we also know from credible sources such as attorney Thomas Renz and the Medicare whistleblower that VAERS data is months behind on data entry. The process of entering records into VAERS is being intentionally slowed to prevent these numbers from rapidly growing. Additionally — and critically — nurses are being actively ordered by doctors, hospitals and administrators to avoid submitting VAERS reports related to covid vaccines. This is widely documented in articles like this one from CitizensJournal.us:
Angela, a nurse for more than 25 years, confirms that in her hospital’s emergency room, they say they are seeing more heart problems in young adults, which are never reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Re¬porting System (VAERS) as potential ad¬verse reactions to COVID “vaccinations.”
-- Cont’d --
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