Reading the Bible LIVE: Armageddon 2 -2024

‭Revelation 20:8 KJV‬

[8] and shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

#Armageddon2 #Armageddon #prophecy #Obama #PopeFrancis #Biden