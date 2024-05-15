Create New Account
Reading the Bible LIVE: Armageddon 2 -2024
DarylLawsonLive
Reading the Bible LIVE: Armageddon 2  -2024 

‭Revelation 20:8 KJV‬

[8] and shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.

#Armageddon2 #Armageddon #prophecy #Obama #PopeFrancis #Biden 

Keywords
obamaheavenchristianprophecyearthusabidenpope francisantichristarmageddonluciferfalse prophetarmageddon 2

