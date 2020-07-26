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Protestors & BLM Advocates Support and Fund SLAVERY & RACISM, now! Proof!
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34 views • July 26, 2020
The proof could not be more simple, see for yourself in this video.
Nike sweatshops video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5uYCWVfuPQ
Corporate prison slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1QQbBx73TY
Slavery shrimp video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkhRD4Itv9U
TEDX slavery video #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reCGfjg83g8
TEDX slavery video #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIv8tfrQGhY
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/07/blm-protesters-topple-statue-of-bristol-slave-trader-edward-colston Slave Statue story
Portland video footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77d7tye6Qv4
NBC video of riot footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J20j8BAfy0
Andrew Jackson statue news story: https://wtop.com/dc/2020/06/dc-police-trying-to-clear-protesters-camps-from-black-lives-matter-plaza/
Companies that use slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tYoWqHe10
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://invisibleministry.net, http://debunkingatheism.net
The proof could not be more simple, see for yourself in this video.
Nike sweatshops video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5uYCWVfuPQ
Corporate prison slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1QQbBx73TY
Slavery shrimp video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkhRD4Itv9U
TEDX slavery video #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reCGfjg83g8
TEDX slavery video #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIv8tfrQGhY
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/07/blm-protesters-topple-statue-of-bristol-slave-trader-edward-colston Slave Statue story
Portland video footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77d7tye6Qv4
NBC video of riot footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J20j8BAfy0
Andrew Jackson statue news story: https://wtop.com/dc/2020/06/dc-police-trying-to-clear-protesters-camps-from-black-lives-matter-plaza/
Companies that use slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tYoWqHe10
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://invisibleministry.net, http://debunkingatheism.net
Nike sweatshops video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5uYCWVfuPQ
Corporate prison slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1QQbBx73TY
Slavery shrimp video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkhRD4Itv9U
TEDX slavery video #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reCGfjg83g8
TEDX slavery video #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIv8tfrQGhY
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/07/blm-protesters-topple-statue-of-bristol-slave-trader-edward-colston Slave Statue story
Portland video footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77d7tye6Qv4
NBC video of riot footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J20j8BAfy0
Andrew Jackson statue news story: https://wtop.com/dc/2020/06/dc-police-trying-to-clear-protesters-camps-from-black-lives-matter-plaza/
Companies that use slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tYoWqHe10
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://invisibleministry.net, http://debunkingatheism.net
The proof could not be more simple, see for yourself in this video.
Nike sweatshops video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5uYCWVfuPQ
Corporate prison slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1QQbBx73TY
Slavery shrimp video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkhRD4Itv9U
TEDX slavery video #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reCGfjg83g8
TEDX slavery video #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIv8tfrQGhY
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/07/blm-protesters-topple-statue-of-bristol-slave-trader-edward-colston Slave Statue story
Portland video footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77d7tye6Qv4
NBC video of riot footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J20j8BAfy0
Andrew Jackson statue news story: https://wtop.com/dc/2020/06/dc-police-trying-to-clear-protesters-camps-from-black-lives-matter-plaza/
Companies that use slavery video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tYoWqHe10
My websites: http://praiseandlove.net, http://invisibleministry.net, http://debunkingatheism.net
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