California Doctors muzzled – Bill 2098 is a blow against freedom of speech | 09-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23833

On September 30th 2022 the Governor of California Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2089, which marks a sad day for advocates of free speech. This law is supposed to stop medical misinformation by medical doctors. Listen to Mark McDonald, medical Doctor from California with his assessment of the new California law!



👉 https://kla.tv/23833





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://www.city-journal.org/californias-misbegotten-misinformation-bill-ab-2098?wallit_nosession=1

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB2098