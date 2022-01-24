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1/24/2022 The Dr. Hotze Report: Dr. Steve Hotze ft. Dr. Sherry Rogers
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Dr. Sherry Rogers: PrestigePublishing.com
Call 1-800-846-6687 (to order her books and newsletters)

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Dr. Sherry A. Rogers, M.D. is board certified by the American Board of Environmental Medicine, Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American College of Nutrition, and is also board certified by the American Board of Family Practice. She has been in solo private practice for 50 years and she speaks with patients from all over the world.
Books: Her landmark books include Detoxify Or Die, Tired Or Toxic?, No More Heartburn, Pain Free In 6 Weeks, and Wellness Against All Odds. The monthly referenced newsletter, Total Wellness is designed to save money in office visits by keeping folks abreast of the latest findings in between books. 
Some other books she has written are Is Your Cardiologist Killing You?, The Cholesterol Hoax, The High Blood Pressure Hoax!,You Are What You Ate, and The Cure is in the Kitchen.
She has taught over 100 physician courses in 6 countries including lectures at Oxford and 4 major international IAQ symposia, published over a dozen books including the landmark book Detoxify Or Die, 20 scientific papers, textbook chapters, was an environmental medicine editor for Internal Medicine World Report, has a referenced newsletter for 30 years, a non–patient phone consulting service, a lecture service, is the guest on over 100 radio shows a year, and more.
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healthbig pharmavitamin dhealth and wellnessmedicinevitaminsdr sherry rogersdr steve hotzethe dr hotze report
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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