Israel: Mike Johnson - 'America will always stand with Israel' 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
48 views • 24 hours ago

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson from Israel:

- America will always stand with Israel

- That’s what scripture tells us to do

Video from yesterday, Aug 3rd.

Adding:

⚡️British special services are preparing an environmental disaster in international waters, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

⚡️The UK is planning a major sabotage to then declare the transportation of Russian oil a "threat to all international shipping," says the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

❗️London intends to assign Ukrainian security forces to carry out both terrorist attacks at sea, reports the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

⚡️Britain wants to exert pressure on the Trump administration with planned maritime attacks, noted the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Sabotage acts are also being prepared to force Washington to impose tough secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian energy resources, the service stated.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
