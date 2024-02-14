Zionist-Israel hiding behind Christianity....

Most Christians were duped into supporting the Zionist state of Israel. The Zionists twisted scripture to support the lie that `the zionist state of israel is god`s chosen people. But the Bible says in 1 Peter 2:10 that believers in Jesus are now the People of God, `Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God:`

We were all deceived, but now we can choose to accept we were deceived and call out the Zionist-State of Israel which goes against God and the Saviour Jesus Christ. The Zionists are slaughtering thousands of people, yet Christians don`t speak out. Now is the time to speak out against this destruction.