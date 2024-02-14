Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zionist-Israel hiding behind Christianity....
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
104 Subscribers
31 views
Published 13 hours ago

Most Christians were duped into supporting the Zionist state of Israel. The Zionists twisted scripture to support the lie that `the zionist state of israel is god`s chosen people. But the Bible says in 1 Peter 2:10 that believers in Jesus are now the People of God, `Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God:`
We were all deceived, but now we can choose to accept we were deceived and call out the Zionist-State of Israel which goes against God and the Saviour Jesus Christ. The Zionists are slaughtering thousands of people, yet Christians don`t speak out. Now is the time to speak out against this destruction.

Keywords
liesisraelzionist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket