Petro-Dollar Death Throes

The China Threat

* The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency.

* That is the key to our wealth, but it could be ending very soon.

* America is losing its economic standing in the world.

* Central banks around the world are choosing the Chinese currency over the petrodollar.

* U.S. likely to lose its status as a superpower if $ are no longer the world’s reserve currency.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2022