Petro-Dollar Death Throes

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The China Threat
* The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency.
* That is the key to our wealth, but it could be ending very soon.
* America is losing its economic standing in the world.
* Central banks around the world are choosing the Chinese currency over the petrodollar.
* U.S. likely to lose its status as a superpower if $ are no longer the world’s reserve currency.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2022