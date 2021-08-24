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Republican Debate Fallout: Donald Trump vs. Jeb Bush, Suing Ted Cruz
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42 views • August 24, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3204/republican-debate-fallout-donald-trump-vs-jeb-bush-suing-ted-cruz
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3204-republican-debate-fallout-donald-trump-vs-jeb-bush-suing-ted-cruz
The Republican Presidential Debate in South Carolina was filled with fireworks and many newsworthy moments - but the fallout has been even bigger! During a back and forth with Jeb Bush, Donald Trump had strong words regarding George W. Bush's previous claims that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Now - Trump has issued Ted Cruz an ultimatum: apologize and retract your lies about my positions, or I'll take you to court over your presidential illegibility.
Is Marco Rubio a robot? Did Donald Trump make Jeb Bush cry during the debate? Did George W. Bush lie about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? Is Ben Carson awake? Has Ted Cruz lied about Donald Trump's positions and engaged in other unethical behavior? Is John Kasich even aware he's running for president?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3204-republican-debate-fallout-donald-trump-vs-jeb-bush-suing-ted-cruz
The Republican Presidential Debate in South Carolina was filled with fireworks and many newsworthy moments - but the fallout has been even bigger! During a back and forth with Jeb Bush, Donald Trump had strong words regarding George W. Bush's previous claims that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Now - Trump has issued Ted Cruz an ultimatum: apologize and retract your lies about my positions, or I'll take you to court over your presidential illegibility.
Is Marco Rubio a robot? Did Donald Trump make Jeb Bush cry during the debate? Did George W. Bush lie about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq? Is Ben Carson awake? Has Ted Cruz lied about Donald Trump's positions and engaged in other unethical behavior? Is John Kasich even aware he's running for president?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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