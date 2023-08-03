Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 26, 2023 - A Stroke of Bad Luck for the GOP - Congress Talks UFO’s and Aliens

Did Mitch McConnel have a stroke during a Press Conference?
During a news conference, Mitch McConnell appeared to be frozen and was escorted away from cameras. He returned to the podium a few minutes later, but this video was strange and scary for someone his age. NBC News reported that Mitch McConnell froze at the podium during the news conference.
A former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress that the United States conceals a longstanding program to retrieve and reverse engineer unidentified flying objects. His claims have been denied by the Pentagon.
The testimony of retired Maj. David Grusch before a House Oversight subcommittee was the latest congressional foray into the world of UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena, which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs. A study of mysterious aircraft or objects is often associated with aliens and little green men, but Democrats and Republicans have pushed for more research in recent years based on concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be linked to U.S. adversaries.
