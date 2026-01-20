BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Drone Operators discovered a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system at the moment of a salvo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 22 hours ago

“Geranis” vs HIMARS📝

The catch of Russian drones is getting bigger and bigger

Everything has become a target for "Geranis" over the past couple of years - from gas storage stations and locomotives to dry cargo ships and aircraft in the air. But this night, a particularly juicy target was caught.

Operators discovered the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system at the moment of a salvo. Although the installation managed to fold up and hurriedly leave the launch site, this did not save it: one "Geran" seriously damaged and immobilized the vehicle, and the other finished it off.

🖍To hit the HIMARS, a modification of the drone with a camera and real-time control channel was used. Also, target recognition algorithms for automatic guidance on the final section were clearly involved.

🚩Since 2022, the troops have been eagerly awaiting a strike UAV that could stay in the air for a long time in the mode of "free hunting" for priority targets. And now, this is being done by "Geranis", knocking out the enemy's not endless HIMARS.

❗️The scale of the evolution of this type of product is impressive: over a couple of years, the team of the manufacturing company has gone from producing copies of Iranian Shahed-136s, flying according to coordinates, to hunters for helicopters and moving "Himars".

It's interesting to see in which direction the design thinking will go. But we wouldn't be surprised if we soon see spectacular shots of the successful use of "Geranis" against F-16s or Patriots in Western Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy