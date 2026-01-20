“Geranis” vs HIMARS📝

The catch of Russian drones is getting bigger and bigger

Everything has become a target for "Geranis" over the past couple of years - from gas storage stations and locomotives to dry cargo ships and aircraft in the air. But this night, a particularly juicy target was caught.

Operators discovered the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system at the moment of a salvo. Although the installation managed to fold up and hurriedly leave the launch site, this did not save it: one "Geran" seriously damaged and immobilized the vehicle, and the other finished it off.

🖍To hit the HIMARS, a modification of the drone with a camera and real-time control channel was used. Also, target recognition algorithms for automatic guidance on the final section were clearly involved.

🚩Since 2022, the troops have been eagerly awaiting a strike UAV that could stay in the air for a long time in the mode of "free hunting" for priority targets. And now, this is being done by "Geranis", knocking out the enemy's not endless HIMARS.

❗️The scale of the evolution of this type of product is impressive: over a couple of years, the team of the manufacturing company has gone from producing copies of Iranian Shahed-136s, flying according to coordinates, to hunters for helicopters and moving "Himars".

It's interesting to see in which direction the design thinking will go. But we wouldn't be surprised if we soon see spectacular shots of the successful use of "Geranis" against F-16s or Patriots in Western Ukraine.