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Get Up and Get Moving
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9 views • March 24, 2020
Today, my energy and motivation were lacking... things didn’t go as I’d hoped or planned and I ALMOST allowed myself to skip my workout. I had a real fight with myself, but I remembered the 10-minute rule and committed to getting MINIMUM 10 minutes of exercise done today. When all was said and done, I kicked my own ass for over 45 minutes. Don’t allow the challenges of the day to keep you from completing your daily exercise routine... it’s real easy to take a day off... it gets easier and easier and before you know it, you’re in terrible shape. Get up, get moving, and Get Going!
Back to Basics Workout Program:
https://gumroad.com/l/GcNBk
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https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Back to Basics Workout Program:
https://gumroad.com/l/GcNBk
Use Promo Code: QUARANTINE for 50% off!
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
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