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Aaron's Prophetic Dream from 2014, the 113 year record and the AC Cycles
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23 views • February 03, 2021
The three part prophetic dream Aaron received in 2014 has been very helpful already. The first part has been partially fulfilled and with the record-breaking snow we're getting it looks like that's now being fulfilled. We'll know more about the second part in a few more days, and the third part, perhaps, hopefully, in a couple more months.
Encouraging signs continue to appear, and our expectations are rising accordingly. If you've been watching with us for a while, you know what we're on about!
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Encouraging signs continue to appear, and our expectations are rising accordingly. If you've been watching with us for a while, you know what we're on about!
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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