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Aaron's Prophetic Dream from 2014, the 113 year record and the AC Cycles
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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23 views • February 03, 2021
The three part prophetic dream Aaron received in 2014 has been very helpful already. The first part has been partially fulfilled and with the record-breaking snow we're getting it looks like that's now being fulfilled. We'll know more about the second part in a few more days, and the third part, perhaps, hopefully, in a couple more months.

Encouraging signs continue to appear, and our expectations are rising accordingly. If you've been watching with us for a while, you know what we're on about!

How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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