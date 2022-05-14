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Mark Collett responds to Tommy Robinson
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53 views • May 14, 2022
Mark Collett responds to Tommy Robinson
A response to Tommy Robinson’s video about the altercation in Telford that took place at an anti-grooming demonstration between him and his security and Patriotic Alternative supporters.
Tommy works with the police after leaving the EDL:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2455642/Former-EDL-leader-Tommy-Robinson-help-police-track-racists.html
A response to Tommy Robinson’s video about the altercation in Telford that took place at an anti-grooming demonstration between him and his security and Patriotic Alternative supporters.
Tommy works with the police after leaving the EDL:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2455642/Former-EDL-leader-Tommy-Robinson-help-police-track-racists.html
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