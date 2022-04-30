The End Of Neo-Liberalism

Looting — With A Smokescreen* Joe promised really big changes for America.* Media: this era will basically be magical.* [Bidan]’s real gift: dividing Americans.* The left started using this tactic a decade ago.* This pivot has had some terrible consequences.* Leaders are trying to salvage that talking point.* Elites are blind to how ridiculous they have become.* People do not want to be talked down to (and will not pay a premium for it).* Americans want an end to the left’s censorship.* We are facing real problems with the food supply.* Open border policy causes many problems.What Are We Watching Here?* We’re watching the end of neoliberalism and its core plank: corporate control over media and hence your brain.* They need to control what you think or you will reject them.* [Bidan] did enact some change after all: he embraced neoliberalism and reminded us that it’s horrible.* It serves the interests of virtually no one.* It’s a cover for the distribution of wealth.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 April 2022