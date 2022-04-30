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The End Of Neo-Liberalism
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107 views • April 30, 2022
Looting — With A Smokescreen
* Joe promised really big changes for America.
* Media: this era will basically be magical.
* [Bidan]’s real gift: dividing Americans.
* The left started using this tactic a decade ago.
* This pivot has had some terrible consequences.
* Leaders are trying to salvage that talking point.
* Elites are blind to how ridiculous they have become.
* People do not want to be talked down to (and will not pay a premium for it).
* Americans want an end to the left’s censorship.
* We are facing real problems with the food supply.
* Open border policy causes many problems.
What Are We Watching Here?
* We’re watching the end of neoliberalism and its core plank: corporate control over media and hence your brain.
* They need to control what you think or you will reject them.
* [Bidan] did enact some change after all: he embraced neoliberalism and reminded us that it’s horrible.
* It serves the interests of virtually no one.
* It’s a cover for the distribution of wealth.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305401495112
* Joe promised really big changes for America.
* Media: this era will basically be magical.
* [Bidan]’s real gift: dividing Americans.
* The left started using this tactic a decade ago.
* This pivot has had some terrible consequences.
* Leaders are trying to salvage that talking point.
* Elites are blind to how ridiculous they have become.
* People do not want to be talked down to (and will not pay a premium for it).
* Americans want an end to the left’s censorship.
* We are facing real problems with the food supply.
* Open border policy causes many problems.
What Are We Watching Here?
* We’re watching the end of neoliberalism and its core plank: corporate control over media and hence your brain.
* They need to control what you think or you will reject them.
* [Bidan] did enact some change after all: he embraced neoliberalism and reminded us that it’s horrible.
* It serves the interests of virtually no one.
* It’s a cover for the distribution of wealth.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305401495112
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