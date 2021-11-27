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Fully Vaccinated Canadian Senator Dies of “Covid” (But most likely not)
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184 views • November 27, 2021
According to a report on video: She had an autoimmune condition which affected her lungs . . . got jabbed . . . then fell sick . . . spent one month in hospital . . . was sent home on the 14th November . . . her condition deteriorated further . . . one week later she passed away due to jab induced illness from which she had suffered . . . 🤔🤔🤔 Try figuring this one out
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