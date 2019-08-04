Unusual Global Cold Is Anybody Noticing (860)

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Climate Revolution is a ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution available through https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#summercold #grandsolarminimum #summersnow #climaterevolution #arcticheat
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*** Today’s Story Links ***
Astonishing winter-like jet stream threatens two provinces with July SNOW https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/...
Ryan Maue Weather maps https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
The Strongest Summer Jet Stream to Hit the Pacific Northwest EVER! https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/0...
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-xtb-U_tq0L...
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250 mb wind speeds https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-cawhFawUwt... _______________________________________
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