Military Influence and Corporate Strategies, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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As AI becomes increasingly valuable, questions continue to emerge about the relationship between major tech companies, governments, and national security. The future of AI may be shaped not only by innovation, but also by the strategic interests driving its development.
#AI #BigTech #Innovation #Technology #NationalSecurity #Future
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