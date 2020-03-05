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Et Ego Vivere: Duona, grūdinės kultūros ir mielės 2020 03 05 Kira, Ryklys ir LTanon
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849 views • March 05, 2020
Šiame video pakalbėsime apie visų taip mėgiamų ir vartojamų mielių žalą. Smulkiai apžvelgsime kaip konkrečiai mieliniai produktai (duonos gaminiai, kepiniai, miltiniai) įtakoja žmogaus organizmo sistemas. Praktiniai patarimai kaip paruošti didelės maistinės vertės tradicinę duoną
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