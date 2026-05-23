Mask starts to Peel off: ex-Deputy Commander of US Central Command

Fox News appearance of ex-Deputy Commander of US Central Command stuns users



Instead of discussing Robert Harward’s view on the US-Iran standoff, many users immediately pointed to “the neck line” and started speculating that it was an actor wearing a face mask.



Neither Harward nor Fox News has yet commented on the matter.

Cynthia... Video found on May 22nd, forgot to post it, then Jimmy reminded me.

'Jimmy Dore' also posted a video about this.



