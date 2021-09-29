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The Truth About Germany's Political Crisis and Angela Merkel's Future
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61 views • September 29, 2021
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As the October 14th, 2018, Bavarian state elections approach, Germany is in the midst of political civil war which not only threatens the current government coalition, but the political future of long-term German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the stability of the European Union. The state of Bavaria - the largest German state by land area and its second most populated with 12.9 million inhabitants - has been electorally dominated by the Christian Social Union (CSU) for decades, but concern about the surging Alternative For Germany (AfD) as elections approach had prompted an establishment party push for stronger immigration policy.
Includes: The political future of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavaria, Christian Democrats (CDU), Horts Seehofer’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Social Democrats (SPD), Alternative For Germany (AfD), German Interior Minister Horts Seehofer, Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Italy's Political Revolution, European Union, George Soros, Asylum Applications, United Nations Estimates On Foreign-Born or Foreign Citizens and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/crisis-in-germany
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As the October 14th, 2018, Bavarian state elections approach, Germany is in the midst of political civil war which not only threatens the current government coalition, but the political future of long-term German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the stability of the European Union. The state of Bavaria - the largest German state by land area and its second most populated with 12.9 million inhabitants - has been electorally dominated by the Christian Social Union (CSU) for decades, but concern about the surging Alternative For Germany (AfD) as elections approach had prompted an establishment party push for stronger immigration policy.
Includes: The political future of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavaria, Christian Democrats (CDU), Horts Seehofer’s Christian Social Union (CSU), Social Democrats (SPD), Alternative For Germany (AfD), German Interior Minister Horts Seehofer, Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Italy's Political Revolution, European Union, George Soros, Asylum Applications, United Nations Estimates On Foreign-Born or Foreign Citizens and much much more!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/crisis-in-germany
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