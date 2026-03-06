Glutathione and Its Role in Detoxification

Claudia von Boeselager: So I'd love to look at glutathione, often called the master antioxidant. Given its central role in detox and longevity, what are the most overlooked levers people can pull to raise glutathione effectively?

Christopher Shade, PhD: In general, if you hit these, there's this big trigger called NRF2, and that turns up cellular detox, and you get toxins conjugated onto glutathione, you push them out of the body and stuff. But that's also turning up synthesis of glutathione, so you want to be taking things that help trigger that. And those will be sulfur compounds like lipoic acid.

Some of the sulfur compounds in alliums, garlic, onion, leeks in cruciferous broccoli, especially broccoli sprouts of sulforaphane, wasabi and hot mustard have allyl isothiocyanate. But even cabbages and stuff have a lot of these triggers. Molecules that help you turn up that glutathione synthesis. Then you need the raw materials. And those are amino acids. It's glycine, glutamate and cystine.

Cystine is usually the limiting one. And that's the sulfhydryl-rich antioxidant amino acid, making sure you have enough protein in whey powders. There are some real high grade whey powders that have a lot of Gamma-glutamyl, cystine, which is two of the amino acids just waiting for the glycine to be put on. So those are good precursors to it.





10/24/2025 - The Hidden Toxins Aging You Faster (and How to Fix It) | Dr. Chris Shade - Longevity & Lifestyle - Claudia von Boeselager: https://youtu.be/iZdvK0ptC38?si=chskxamB9DYJ0nFA