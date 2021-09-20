AUSTRALIA : Construction Workers Turn VIOLENT in Fight Against Covid-19 Vax Mandate

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Footage shows chaotic scenes as hundreds of construction workers dressed in high-vis and maskless gathered outside union offices unleashing their anger at union security officers protecting the doors.
Construction workers will need to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination by Thursday if they want to continue working.
Source @RT
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