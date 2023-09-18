How Bitcoin Shifts Society + Energy in the Global South for the Better -- the Pioneer Species

A pioneer species creates the environment for other species to thrive in otherwise unhospitable lands. Bitcoin is that pioneer species when it comes to energy development in the global south, shifting the energy from kerosene and dung and wood, to renewable energy as Hydro or geothermal power is harnessed to mine bitcoin. It has a net social good for the world. #bitcoin #energy #pioneerspecies #globalsouth



MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

