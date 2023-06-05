Create New Account
BREAKING - Dr. Aranda surrenders medical license due to state harrassment 3,242 views · Jun 5, 2023
BREAKING - Dr. Aranda surrenders medical license due to state harrassment-Jun 5, 2023


THE ADAM KING SHOW REPORTS-

In this piece we cover entirely the surrender of the medical license of Dr. Margaret Aranda's medical license. Dr. Aranda chose to surrender her medical license willingly after being harassed by the state endlessly for prescribing hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and for speaking out at the capital against medical tyranny in California. After financial hurdles, unexpected agency visits to her home residence, and an assault on the private HIPAA medical records of her patience who wish their records to remain anonymous. In this story we also discuss what Dr. Aranda is doing next, moving her medical license to practice in compliance with Native American medical laws, remaining open in defiance of their attempts of the state to take her ability to practice medicine away from her. This is must see breaking news...


newsinfowarspoliticstruthbannedvideofreefomconspiracydebunk

