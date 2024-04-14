Create New Account
Iran Attacks Israel, O.J. Biden Easter, Fly Me To The Moon, Faul, Lahania, Squatters
Gary King
Published Yesterday

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Today's show includes: A new movie trailer about faking the moon landing and China planning a trip the the moon, We have Razorfist with a rant about Joe Biden's Easter, A bearded lady wanting to enter a restroom with a young girl plus much much more!

Keywords
israelmoonfaulsquattersojiran attacksbiden easterlahania

