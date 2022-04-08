Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - English & Full Text April 7, 2022

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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The grouping of troops of the Russian Armed Forces, developing an offensive, completely blockaded Novomikhailovka and began to mop- it up of nationalists.



▫️In pursuit of retreating units of 54th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, units of the Russian Armed Forces have also blockaded Ugledar and are now fighting to liberate it from nationalists.

During the day, up to a reinforced motorised infantry company and a tank platoon of Ukrainian troops were destroyed in this area.



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation strike at the assets of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles struck a cluster of Ukrainian military equipment at Novograd-Volynskii railway station in Zhytomir Region. This strike destroyed reserves meant to move to grouping of Ukrainian troops in Donbass.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 42 military assets of Ukraine.

Among them: 1 command post, 2 field ammunition depots, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, and 12 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian military helicopters in the air: Mi-8 and Mi-24 near Kherson, as well as 3 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 2 Bayraktar TB-2s near Krivoi Rog and Trudovoi.



📊In total, 125 aircraft and 95 helicopters, 416 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,003 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 220 multiple launch rocket systems, 869 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,902 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.