The KC-135R Stratotanker, US refueling aircraft, damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile on the US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, flew to Mildenhall Air Base of the British Royal Air Force for repairs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the KC-135R Stratotanker, a refueling aircraft of the US Air Force, which was damaged in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, flew to the Mildenhall Air Base of the British Royal Air Force for repairs.
The aircraft can be seen severely damaged, with patched-up pieces of cloth covering the areas hit by shrapnel in most parts of the aircraft's structure.