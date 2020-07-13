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The David Knight Show (13July20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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36 views • July 13, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:22 Day 119 of lockdown, official brags “another 2 years”

— 00:11:18 Florida becomes target of lockdown lords — here’s how they OVERESTIMATED cases by 30%

— 00:21:55 Disney World’s open with “new normal” — literal Stormtroopers to enforce COVID rules

— 00:41:17 Demands of teachers’ union: defund police & give US the money for not working. But there’s a better way to get an education

— 00:55:09 Wayfair scandal

— 01:03:33 General Flynn, Roger Stone commutation

— 01:13:00 Hollywood has-beens come for John Wayne & Walt Disney

— 01:23:23 Hollywood ingrained pedophilia exposed by documentary

— 01:37:14 First the Marxist mob, then Democrat prosecutors — Defending the right of self-defense

— 01:45:29 To the astonishment of Mayo Clinic researcher, another effective treatment is shoved aside in the race for global vaccination

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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