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The Vaxxed No Longer Have Human Rights This Is Why
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919 views • September 06, 2021
Find out why the vaxxed are no longer protected under the human rights
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BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dlrTuykvnWqw/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TheMadHouse:f
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/TheMadHouseOfWisdom
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/i/adamberr
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@themadhouse
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/adbask/
CensorTube: (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCatGmo6gs9PNstJ-7QN1Ndg
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/themadhouseofwisdom
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