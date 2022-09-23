Create New Account
5000% INCREASE IN 'CANCER DEATHS' AFTER COVID 'VACCINE' (LAQUINTACOLUMNA)
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

(world orders review)================

5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VACCINE' (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/ [SHARE]

================

(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net

================

(LaQuintaColumna) 5000% increase in cancer deaths after Covid 'vaccine'

@ https://rumble.com/v1l76dh-5000-increase-in-cancer-deaths-after-covid-vaccine.html


🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - 5000% increase in cancer deaths after Covid "vaccine.

Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/


26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

https://www.bitchute.com/vid

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG)

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/


Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf


Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf

The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra.


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

