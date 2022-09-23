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(world orders review)================
5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VACCINE' (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/ [SHARE]
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(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net
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(LaQuintaColumna) 5000% increase in cancer deaths after Covid 'vaccine'
@ https://rumble.com/v1l76dh-5000-increase-in-cancer-deaths-after-covid-vaccine.html
🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - 5000% increase in cancer deaths after Covid "vaccine.
Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
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@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
https://www.bitchute.com/vid
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/
COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG)
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'
(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra.
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tangentopolis (world orders review)
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