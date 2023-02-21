OFF1K - Amiga Music - Jogeir Liljedahl Compilation #01 | 432hz [hd 720p]

Original description from OFF1K:





6 great music tracks from one of the best music makers on the Amiga in my opinion, his music is smooth and uses excellent quality samples considering the limitations. I'm pretty sure all these tunes come from various demos. Personal favs from this lot are Physical Presence, Nearly There and Guitar Slinger.





The Amiga is a series of computers released by Commodore from 1985 to 1993, all Amigas used the same sound chip, an 8bit, 4channel, upto 28khz PCM called "Paula".





Winuae sound settings used:

Channel mode: Stereo

Stereo separation: 30%

Interpolation: Sinc

Frequency: 44100

Audio filter: A1200





TRACKLIST

01 - [00:00] Physical Presence

02 - [05:36] Nearly There

03 - [12:09] Oro Incenso

04 - [18:24] Nes-Tea Peach

05 - [24:56] Guitar Slinger

06 - [29:49] Signia





Programs used: Winuae 2.0.0 with Protracker 3.61 installed, Camtasia 7





Converted to 432hz by PSECmedia.





