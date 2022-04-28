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World Criminal HQ in Switzerland! Title 42 on Hold! Dr. Lee Merrit Critically Thinking! Khazarian Mafia!
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571 views • April 28, 2022
1. Title 42 rescission stopped. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/court-blocks-biden-administration-from-ending-title-42-border-order_4426604.html
2. EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Explains Why He’s Blocking Biden Administration’s Termination of Title 42 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/exclusive-federal-judge-explains-why-hes-blocking-biden-administrations-termination-of-title-42_4431569.html
3. CORONAGATE : Big Pharma, Switzerland & Organised Crime https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=296&;part=1&gen=99
4. Dr Merritt with Dr. P. Critically thinking. 4/22. https://rumble.com/v11y42a-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-91-apr-21-2022.html
5. Airline pilot who blacked out after landing: JOHN Wayne’s link to the video on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfdnxmrU4Zxs/
6. Lee Merritt: RE Malone. https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPtUQcrqHSKw/
6. Durham issues subpoenas! John Durham Issues Trial Subpoenas to Members of Clinton Campaign, DNC https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/john-durham-issues-trial-subpoenas-to-members-of-clinton-campaign-dnc_4424881.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Repost:
7. Lee Merritt and Todd Callender: https://www.brighteon.com/f6ba69c6-d001-43a2-98d7-9a269869b7a0
8. Jeff Prather with Todd Callender: https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Explains Why He’s Blocking Biden Administration’s Termination of Title 42 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/exclusive-federal-judge-explains-why-hes-blocking-biden-administrations-termination-of-title-42_4431569.html
3. CORONAGATE : Big Pharma, Switzerland & Organised Crime https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=296&;part=1&gen=99
4. Dr Merritt with Dr. P. Critically thinking. 4/22. https://rumble.com/v11y42a-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-91-apr-21-2022.html
5. Airline pilot who blacked out after landing: JOHN Wayne’s link to the video on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfdnxmrU4Zxs/
6. Lee Merritt: RE Malone. https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPtUQcrqHSKw/
6. Durham issues subpoenas! John Durham Issues Trial Subpoenas to Members of Clinton Campaign, DNC https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/john-durham-issues-trial-subpoenas-to-members-of-clinton-campaign-dnc_4424881.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Repost:
7. Lee Merritt and Todd Callender: https://www.brighteon.com/f6ba69c6-d001-43a2-98d7-9a269869b7a0
8. Jeff Prather with Todd Callender: https://www.brighteon.com/2d76b660-1099-4c4a-8661-fce60c8a4320
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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