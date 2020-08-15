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Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - Germ Books - Part 1 of 4
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25 views • August 15, 2020
What On Earth Is Happening is a culmination of many years of extensive research and investigation into the nature of our shared reality. It is a journey of self-exploration, examining human Consciousness and the way it relates to the universal problems which we currently face as a species.
Part 1 of 4: Consciousness, Polarity & The Brain
Themes: the nature of human Consciousness; the Emotional Polarities and their internal and external manifestations; the structure of the human brain; Magic vs. Sorcery; the nature of Good and Evil; brain imbalance explained.
Recorded by Noah Philip of Violet Flame Productions on January 15, 2009 at Germ Books, Philadelphia, PA.
Part 1 of 4: Consciousness, Polarity & The Brain
Themes: the nature of human Consciousness; the Emotional Polarities and their internal and external manifestations; the structure of the human brain; Magic vs. Sorcery; the nature of Good and Evil; brain imbalance explained.
Recorded by Noah Philip of Violet Flame Productions on January 15, 2009 at Germ Books, Philadelphia, PA.
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